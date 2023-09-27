Real Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Shekhawati Kings vs Singh Soorma, Match 16

A total of four matches took place on Tuesday (September 26) at the Real Kabaddi League 2023 and Bikana Riders retain the top spot in the points table despite succumbing to their first defeat against Jodhana Warriors.

The Warriors' defeated the team by 61-53 and moved to the 4th place. Aravali Eagles and Chambal Pirates retain the 3rd & 7th place in the RKL standings, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Jaguars defeated the Mewar Monks in the 3rd match of the day. The Jaguars retained the 2nd place in the Real Kabaddi League points table after defeating the Mewar Monks.However, the latter side are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four games they've played thus far.

Match 16 of the competition saw Shekhawat Kings beat Singh Soorma by a couple of points in a thriller of a contest. The Kings are placed 4th in the points table, while Singh Soorma finds themselves placed 6th in the RKL standings.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 4 results

In the 13th match of the season, the Aravali Eagles defeated Chambal Pirates by 12 points. The Eagles' raider, Sanju, won the Man of the Match award with 10 raid points and one tackle point. However, Chambal Pirates' Harmanjit Singh's efforts went in vain as his side lost the game despite him scoring 14 points.

Jodhana Warriors, on the other hand, took on Bikana Riders in the 14th match of the tournament. The final score read 61-53, which helped the Warriors halt Bikana Riders' unbeaten run in the competition. The Man of the Man was awarded to Warriors' raider Naresh (20 points).

Meanwhile, Bikana Riders top-scored in the game with 23 points for his side, but his team fell short by eight points as they succumbed to their first loss of the season.

Jaipur Jaguars defeated Mewar Monks in the 15th match of the tournament. Anil scored 17 points for the Jaguars while Parveen Birwal scored 11 points for his side. Sumit, on the other hand, bagged 13 points for Mewar Monks.

Meanwhile, Shekhawat Kings beat Singh Soorma in the final match of the day by a couple of points. The final score read 39-37, with Lakshya Malik awarded as the Man of the Match with 17 raid points and a couple of tackle points for the winning side.