Rishank Devadiga picks his best starting 7 of PKL 10, leaves out Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh

Former Pro Kabaddi League champion Rishank Devadiga picked his best playing seven of PKL 10 ahead of the playoffs. Interestingly, the former U Mumba star did not select star Indian raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh in his team.

Speaking on KBD Live, Devadiga picked the duo of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Yogesh Dahiya as the two corner defenders. Puneri Paltan all-rounder Shadloui is the number one defender of PKL 10 right now, having executed 90 successful tackles in the competition. Meanwhile, Dahiya has performed brilliantly in his debut season, pulling off 65 successful tackles for Dabang Delhi KC.

Next, Rishank Devadiga named Puneri Paltan's Abinesh Nadarajan and Haryana Steelers' Jaideep Dahiya as the two cover defenders.

Nadarajan has shown stark improvement this season by earning 53 tackle points at the right cover position. On the other side, left cover Dahiya has scored 67 tackle points and is the best defender of Haryana this season.

To complete the team, Rishank named Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar as Left In, Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik as Right In and Jaipur Pink Panthers' star Arjun Deshwal as the Center. Deshwal and Malik are the top two raiders of the season, whereas Inamdar has been brilliant as the captain of Pune.

Rishank Devadiga names the captain and coach of his best starting 7 from PKL 10

During the same show, Rishank Devadiga said that he would assign the reins of his team to Mohammadreza Shadloui. Interestingly, Shadloui is not the skipper of his franchise in PKL 10, but Devadiga entrusted him with the leadership role.

For the head coach's position, the former U Mumba star went with Haryana Steelers' coach Manpreet Singh.

Here is Rishank's best team of the season.

Rishank's Best 7 of PKL 10: Yogesh Dahiya (Right Corner), Ashu Malik (Right In), Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover), Arjun Deshwal (Center), Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover), Aslam Inamdar (Left In) and Mohammadreza Shadloui (Captain and Left Corner). Coach - Manpreet Singh.

