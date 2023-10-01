After the action of 28 league matches and two semifinals, we have our two finalists of the Real Kabaddi League 2023. On Saturday, Jaipur Jaguar and Singh Soorma advanced to the final of the Real Kabaddi League season 3 by winning their respective final four matches.

Jaipur Jaguar locked horns with Aravali Eagles in the first semifinal. The Jaguars were on the prowl from the very first minute of the game but the Eagles put up a strong fight in the first half.

The Jaipur-based side had a four-point lead after the first half as the scoreline read 17-13. However, they activated their killer instincts in the second half as they hunted the Eagles for fun.

Aravali Eagles were no match for Jaipur Jaguars in the second half as the latter cruised to an easy 44-21 win to secure their berth in the final. Jaipur Jaguars enforced three all-outs on Aravali Eagles to assert their dominance.

Anil once again turned up as a star for Jaipur Jaguars as he scored a total of 17 raid points for his team. Meanwhile, Defender Praveen Birwal completed his High-5 with six tackle points for the Jaguars.

In the second semifinal, Singh Soorma took on Shekhawati Kings and it turned out to be a closer affair than the first semifinal. It was a neck-to-neck competition during the first half as both sides traded blows one after one and only one point separated the two sides after the first twenty minutes as the scoreline read 13-12 in favor of Singh Soorma.

The Soormas elevated their game in the second half and outplayed the Shekhawati Kings to win the match 37-29. While no raider could complete a Super-10 on the night, Singh Soorma’s defender Shri Bhagwan Rathi, scored 10 tackle points to play a pivotal role in his team’s victory.

Jaipur Jaguars and Singh Soorma will now square off in the grand finale of the Real Kabaddi League 2023 to get their hands on the trophy.

Real Kabaddi League - Day 10 Fixtures (01/10/2023)

7:00 pm onwards - Jaipur Jaguars vs Singh Soorma - GRAND FINALE