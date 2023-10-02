RKL 2023: Jaipur Jaguars beat Singh Soorma in grand finale to win Real Kabaddi League season 3

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL 2023) has concluded and the Jaipur Jaguars have emerged as champions. On Sunday, Singh Soorma and Jaipur Jaguars had their eyes on the trophy as they locked horns in the final.

Jaipur Jaguars had come out with an attacking intention as they ruthlessly attacked Singh Soorma from the word go. They didn’t allow the Soormas any room to breathe as the Jaguars secured a healthy 10-point lead after the first half with the scoreline reading 21-10.

While Singh Soorma hoped to mount a comeback in the second half, the Jaguars brilliantly slowed down the game. In a time of desperation, the Soormas had to take more risks and the Jaguars didn’t miss any chance to cash in on the former’s mistakes.

In the end, Jaipur Jaguars secured a comfortable 38-24 win to lift the RKL trophy. Interestingly, both sides scored 19 points each in the raiding department, but it was Jaguar’s defense that turned out to be the game-changer.

The Jaguars scored a total of 12 tackle points on the night, while the Soormas could only manage four tackle points. In addition to that, the Jaguars also enforced three all-outs against the Soormas, while the latter could not enforce even a single all-out on their opponents.

Anil once again emerged as the best raider on the mat with 14 raid points for Jaipur Jaguars. Meanwhile, Anil Singh completed his High-5 in defense with five tackle points.

Anil won the Man of the Series for his brilliant display throughout the season

Jaipur Jaguars captain Aman and RKL promoter Rannvijay Singha with the Real Kabaddi League trophy

Jaipur Jaguars' raider Anil won multiple awards on the night as he was awarded Man of the Match for his effort in the final.

Furthermore, he also won the Best Raider award for the tournament alongside the Man of the Series title. Meanwhile, Jaipur Jaguars' defender Sahil won the Best Defender title for the Real Kabaddi League 2023.

Man of the Match - Anil (Jaipur Jaguars)

Best Defender - Sahil (Jaipur Jaguars)

Best Raider - Anil (Jaipur Jaguars)

Man of the Series - Anil (Jaipur Jaguars)