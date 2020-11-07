Sandeep Narwal names Sonu Jaglan and Surender Gill as the most promising youngsters in PKL

Star Indian all-rounder Sandeep Narwal appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series Beyond The Mat - Season II, where he named the two youngsters who have impressed him the most in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Sandeep Narwal opined that every team had a couple of great young talents, but Gujarat Fortunegiants' Sonu Jaglan had been phenomenal. Jaglan played 17 matches for the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the previous PKL season, scoring 76 points.

"Every team had some good young talent, but among the current crop of youngsters who played in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7, I feel Sonu Jaglan from the Gujarat Fortunegiants is talented and has backed his talent with hard work. I feel he is a prospect to watch out for in the future," said Sandeep Narwal.

Next, the former Patna Pirates player took the name of UP Yoddha's raider Surender Gill who amassed 80 points for the Uttar Pradesh-based team in the previous PKL season.

"Gill is another youngster who has impressed me with his performance in the previous season. Those two are special because they exceeded everyone's expectations. They could have been forgiven for letting the pressure get to them, but they rose above the challenge and played brilliantly," Sandeep Narwal added.

Sandeep Narwal optimistic about PKL's rising stars playing at international level

Playing for the Indian kabaddi team is the dream of every upcoming youngster. Over the last few years, the PKL has served as a platform for young players to showcase their talent.

Sandeep Narwal is optimistic that these youngsters have what it takes to play at the international level.

"Representing your country at the highest level obviously comes down to multiple factors, but from what I can see right now, all of these guys surely have what it takes to blossom into high-level players and represent India," the U Mumba player concluded.

Apart from Sonu Jaglan and Surender Gill, Sandeep Narwal felt that his U Mumba teammates Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal could make it big in the kabaddi world.