Sunil Dabas, Neeta Dadwe and Satyawanthi announced as coaches for Indian women's kabaddi Asian Games camp

Sunil Dabas, Neeta Dadwe and Satyawanthi will be the coaches of the Indian women's kabaddi team camp for the Asian Games. This camp will help the coaches form a bond with the players as they fine-tune their games ahead of the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

The Indian kabaddi team dominated in the first two kabaddi tournaments at the Asian Games, winning the gold medal in 2010 and 2014. However, in 2018, the Women in Blue fell short against Iran in the final. The Iranian team defeated them 27-24 in a close final to win their maiden gold medal in the Asian Games women's kabaddi tournament.

The 19th Asian Games will take place later this year. Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Baliyan and E Bhasakaran have been named as the coaches for the men's kabaddi preparation camp, while Sunil Dabas, Neeta Dadwe and Satyawanthi will be coaching in the women's camp.

Fans should note that the coaches for the Indian kabaddi team's Asian Games 2022 campaign have not been confirmed yet. The aforementioned trio will take care of the developments at the preparation camp only.

Who is Sunil Dabas? All you need to know about the Indian women's kabaddi team coach for preparation camp

Sunil Dabas is a sports scientist and a national kabaddi coach. Her Instagram bio states that she is the HOD of Physical Education at DGC, Gurgaon. Many Indian kabaddi fans would know that Dabas received the Padma Shri and Dronacharya awards.

In a recent Instagram post, Dabas wrote that she had been training the players at the Sports Authority of India in Gujarat. She has even been a part of the Indian women's kabaddi selection committee.

Like Sunil Dabas, Neeta Dadwe has also been a successful kabaddi player. She is an Arjuna Award winner, and her experience should help the Indian team perform better.

Not much is known about the third coach, Satyawanthi.

Poll : 0 votes