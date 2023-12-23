TAM vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 36

The 36th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Tamil Thaliavas face two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday, December 23, in Chennai.

Tamil Thaliavas have not had an ideal start to the tournament. They have had wins and defeats, and are unable to build on the momentum.

On the other hand, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed in a third position at the moment, with two wins and 20 points in six games.

Ahead of an interesting encounter, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and JAI in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have squared off eight times in the Pro Kabaddi history. The Pink Panthers have emerged as the dominant side, winning four out of these eight encounters.

Tamil Thalaivas do not have a successful record against Jaipur. They have beaten them only twice so far. Moreover, both teams have also played out a couple of drawn matches.

Jaipur will be keen to stretch their lead, whereas Tamil Thalaivas aim for an important win.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 4

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the Thalaivas and the Pink Panthers have produced interesting results. Both teams have won a game each, with one match ending in a tied result.

Their most recent meeting in season 9 saw Jaipur register a comfortable victory. Arjun Deshwal led the charge for Jaipur with 12 points while V Ajith claimed 9 points as well.

Their other game last season resulted in a triumph for the Thalaivas. Narender was the star of the show, grabbing 13 points and helping the Thalaivas emerge victorious.

When both sides met in season 8, they played out a thrilling tie. Arjun Deshwal top-scored for Jaipur with 15 points. Ajinkya Pawar impressed with 15 points for the Thalaivas.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (41) beat TAM (26) by 15 points, November 25, 2022. TAM (38) beat JAI (27) by 11 points, October 28, 2022. JAI (34) tied TAM (34), January 22, 2022.