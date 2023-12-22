TAM vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalivas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 34

Tamil Thaliavas take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the 34th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, December 22, at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Thalivas have only managed to win two out of their four matches with two defeats so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table and need to pick themselves up.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates are also struggling this season. They have only won two matches and have faced three losses. Moreover, they have lost all of their last three matches and will be desperate for a win. Both teams need to win this match to boost their confidence going forward in the tournament.

Ahead of this crucial clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and PAT in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates have come face to face 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Pirates have beaten the Thalaivas six times out of these twelve encounters.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have only defeated the Pirates three times. Both teams have also played out three matches that have ended in tied results.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 6

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Both teams share an even record as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between them are concerned. Patna Pirates have won one match whereas the Thalaivas have also emerged victorious once. The two sides have also played out a tied contest.

Their most recent meeting in Season 9 was a tie. Sachin scored 14 points for the Pirates while Narender accumulated 16 points for the Thalaivas. In their other match last season, the Thalivas edged out the Pirates by just a solitary point. Rohit Gulia picked up 11 points for Patna while Narender stood out with nine points for the Thalaivas.

In their last meeting in Season 8, the Pirates trashed the Thalaivas to register a comprehensive win. Monu Goyat (9 points), Prashanth Kumar (8 points) and Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, and Mohammadreza Shadloui (6 points each), came to the party for Patna.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (33) tied TAM (33), November 16, 2022. TAM (33) beat PAT (32) by 1 point, October 17, 2022. PAT (52) beat TAM (24) by 28 points, January 28, 2022.