Tamil Thalaivas part ways with coach Ashan Kumar after failing to qualify for playoffs in PKL 10 

Tamil Thalaivas have ended their association with Ashan Kumar, who was the team's head coach for the last one and a half Pro Kabaddi League seasons. Ashan joined the Thalaivas as a replacement for J Udaya Kumar, who stepped down from the head coach's position due to personal reasons.

Playing under Udaya Kumar's guidance, the Thalaivas had only managed one win in their first six matches of PKL 2022/23. Things changed quickly for the Thalaivas once Ashan Kumar joined as the head coach.

The Thalaivas recorded nine wins in their next 16 matches to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in PKL history. They also beat the UP Yoddhas in the Eliminator before losing against Puneri Paltan in the semifinal by just two points.

The Thalaivas extended Ashan's contract till 2025, but they ended it abruptly yesterday. They made the announcement on Instagram with the following post:

The Thalaivas wrote a lengthy caption in Tamil, which roughly translates to:

"This decision has been taken by Mr. Kumar and Tamil Thalaivas under mutual agreement of management. During seasons 9 and season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League Mr. Kumar has played an important role. His dedication, expertise and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the team's strategies and fostering a great culture."

Ashan Kumar could not guide the Tamil Thalaivas to a Top 6 finish in PKL 10

In Pro Kabaddi season 10, Kumar was the head coach of the Tamil Thalaivas from the first match. However, he could not replicate his season nine brilliance as the Thalaivas settled for the ninth position in the points table.

The Thalaivas changed their captain multiple times. Eventually, the team ended with nine wins and 13 defeats from 22 matches. It will be interesting to see who joins the Tamil Thalaivas as their new head coach.