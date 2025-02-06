Tamil Thalaivas release left corner Sahil Gulia ahead of PKL Season 12

Pro Kabaddi League outfit Tamil Thalaivas have released left corner Sahul Gulia from their squad ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, the club announced on Wednesday (February 5).

The club took to social media to make the announcement. They wrote on X:

"Tamil Thalaivas and Sahil Gulia have mutually decided to part ways. We appreciate his time with the team and the moments he gave us on the mat. Wishing him the best for what lies ahead."
Sahil Gulia joined Tamil Thalaivas in 2021 ahead of the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He made his PKL debut with the Chennai-based outfit and served the club for four years.

In his maiden season in 2021, Sahil earned 30 points from 79 tackles. He had a tackle success rate of 38% from 18 outings. His numbers improved in PKL Season 9 with 57 tackle points from 23 matches. Sahil had a total of 121 tackles, including four super tackles and 2 High 5s. He had a tackle success rate of 44% in his second season.

With 69 points from 22 matches and a tackle success rate of 54%, Sahil had his best PKL season during Pro Kabaddi League 2022/23 with the Thalaivas. He made 118 tackles and registered five Super Tackles and 6 High 5s.

Sahil Gulia earned 31 tackle points from 38 tackles in 13 matches in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. With five super tackles, two High 5s, and a success rate of 68%, he is likely to be in demand for the upcoming season.

How did Tamil Thalaivas fare in PKL Season 11?

Tamil Thalaiavas finished ninth in the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with 60 points from 22 matches, including eight wins, 13 losses, and one tie. They finished their campaign with a score difference of 16.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
