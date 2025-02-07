Tamil Thalaivas release left cover Mohit Jakhar ahead of PKL Season 12

Pro Kabaddi League team Tamil Thalaivas have released left corner Mohit Jakhar from their squad ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club announced on Thursday (February 6).

The club took to social media to make the announcement. They wrote on X:

"Tamil Thalaivas and Mohit have mutually decided to part ways. We appreciate his time with the team and the moments he gave us on the mat. Wishing him the best for what lies ahead."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Mohit made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in season 8 with the Thalaivas. He earned 24 points from 69 tackles in 20 matches. The Indian defender had 1 super tackle and a 33 percent tackle success rate.

In PKL Season 9, Mohit Jakhar earned 34 points, including 32 tackle points and a couple of raid points. He had a total of 97 tackles and 13 raids from 22 outings. With one High 5, Mohit had a tackle success rate of 33 percent and a raid success rate of 15.38 percent.

Mohit bagged 25 points, having earned 22 tackle points and three raid points in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. In attack, he had a successful raid of 10.34% from 29 raids. Meanwhile, in defending, Mohit had a success rate of 27 percent from 73 tackles. The Indian left corner had two super tackles in the PKL Season 10.

Overall, Mohit Jakhar earned 83 points from 59 matches across three seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League. 78 tackle points and five raid points were his numbers with the Chennai-based franchise.

How did Tamil Thalaivas fare in PKL Season 11?

Tamil Thalaivas failed to qualify for the PKL playoffs in the recently concluded edition of the league. They secured the ninth spot with 60 points from 22 outings, having won eight games, lost 13, and tied one. The Chennai-based franchise finished their league stage with a score difference of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback