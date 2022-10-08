Tamil Thalaivas schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Tamil Thalaivas for PKL 9

Tamil Thalaivas will kickstart their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against the Gujarat Giants. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host the contest between the two sides on Saturday (October 8).

After a poor finish in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Thalaivas will look to make it to the playoffs in PKL 9. All eyes will be on the likes of star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat to help the team bag their first-ever PKL trophy.

Tamil Thalaivas schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced in due course.

Here's a look at Tamil Thalaivas' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 5 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 11: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 12 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 16 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 17: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Match 24 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 19: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 29 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 23: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 37 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 42 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 30: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 49 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 55 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 60 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 6: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 63 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Tamil Thalaivas full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas squad: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

Poll : 0 votes