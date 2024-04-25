"The experience at PKL was amazing because Kabaddi is not so big in England" - Felix Li

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) completed its 10th season this year with Puneri Paltans lifting their first-ever PKL title. The 10th season began on December 2, 2023, and concluded on March 1, 2024. Over the years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of foreign players in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Along with Iran and Kenya, a lot of players from England have participated in the PKL. England is the third-highest contributor to overseas players in the Pro Kabaddi League, only behind the likes of Iran and Kenya.

England defenders, Felix Li and Yuvraj Pandeya were bought by Dabang Delhi for ₹1,300,000 each in the PKL season 10 auction.

Recently, in an interview with PKL, both players heaped praise on the impact of the league on their professional careers. Felix Li spoke about his first experience at the PKL season 10. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

"The experience at PKL was amazing because Kabaddi is not so big in England. I always dreamt of being a part of PKL as I've been following it since Season 1. I never thought I would be part of the Pro Kabaddi League."

The England defender also spoke about their journey from joining a university Kabaddi club to making it into the England football team.

"I joined a kabaddi club during my first year in my university. I made some catches in my first training session and I really like the players in the group. I continued to play the game there and eventually found a place in the England side and thereafter in a PKL team."

“I started playing Kabaddi with a local Hindu group at a young age” - Yuvraj Pandeya

England Kabaddi player, Yuvraj Pandeya also made his presence felt in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Shedding light on his journey from watching matches on TV to gracing the PKL stadiums, here’s what he said:

“It's a completely different experience. On TV, all you see is 40 minutes of action, whereas in the PKL, you get the full experience of being able to play with, and against, the best of the best in the world. We have played in a few international tournaments, but it's not of this size and level.”

On being asked how he started playing Kabaddi, Yuvraj said:

“I started playing Kabaddi with a local Hindu group at a young age. During a local tournament, the England Kabaddi team captain saw me perform and said, ‘you play well, come train with us.’ One thing led to the other, and now I play for England."