Tamil Thalaivas' assistant coach Suresh Kumar reflected on the team's mindset after a massive win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trashed them 56-37 on Tuesday, October 07. The Thalaivas ended their home leg in Chennai on a high note.

Suresh Kumar stated that the plan was to adopt an attacking approach from the start. The Tamil Thalivas gained a huge lead first up, and there was no looking back. They dominated from start to finish. The Pirates had no opportunity to comeback into the game whatsoever.

"Today the mindset from the start was to play an attacking game. Be it the raiders or the defenders, it was planned they will go with an attacking approach and it was successful. We got a lead from the start and that's why it was a one-sided game," he said during the post-match press conference.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal led the way with a record-breaking performance. He registered the best individual score by a raider in a single match so far this season with 26 raid points. It was also the best display by a Tamil Thalaivas' raider in Pro Kabaddi history.

Defender Nitesh Kumar also continued his impressive run with a High 5. He bagged five tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas' captain Arjun Deshwal thanks Chennai crowd for support

Tamil Thalaivas' captain Arjun Deshwal thanked the home crowd for their constant support. The game against the Pirates was their last of the home leg before they head to Delhi.

Arjun reckoned that it was a good gift from the team to the fans. He was also happy with their win, but remained focused on the upcoming matches.

"I am very happy with the way the team has performed today. The combination did well. But there are still some games left which are very important for us. The support from the fans also helped us. I had told in the pre-match interview that we would give them a good gift in the last match (Chennai leg) and the team did it," he said.

Tamil Thalaivas are seventh on the table. They have 12 points with a score difference of -8 from 13 matches. The Thalaivas will begin their Delhi leg with a clash against Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 11.

