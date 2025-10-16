"There was no pressure on the team today" - Ajay Thakur reacts after Puneri Paltan's dominating win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur reflected on their huge win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Paltan steamrolled the Panthers 57-33 on Wednesday, October 15. It was a dominating victory that also sealed their spot in the top two.

Ajay Thakur reckoned that the players expressed themselves freely as there was no pressure on them. Having already qualified, they played with freedom that resulted in a massive win.

"There was no pressure on the team today. Because it is always in the mind of the players that each game is important. But the players were not under pressure as we had already qualified. They played with a free mind and that's why we got such a result. Everyone did their job and scored points," he said during the post-match press conference.

It was a complete all-round performance from the Telugu Titans. Pankaj Mohite scored nine raid points. Skipper Aslam Inamdar and Aditya Shinde scored five raid points each. Gaurav Khatri scored seven tackle points while Vaibhav Rabade scored six tackle points. The likes of Mohammad Amaan, Abhishek Gunje, and Milad Mohajer, who came in as substitutes, also scored points.

Talking about all the players doing well and a selection headache going forward, Ajay Thakur reckoned that it gave him confidence as a coach to know that his bench strength could perform equally well.

"This is not a matter of concern. It actually increases the confidence of the coach. The first seven will play. But if these guys get injured there is always tension. But now I am not worried because I know I have other players too. Today I got the confidence that my bench strength is also as strong as the first seven. I am relieved now and I know they will take care of things," he stated.

Puneri Paltan are at the top of the table. They will directly play the first qualifier and are two steps away from winning the trophy.

Ajay Thakur reflects on bond with Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan's head coach and captain share a strong bond, which has also reflected in the team's performance on the mat. Ajay Thakur opened up on having respect and knowing Aslam's value.

He added that they would always discuss things and that Aslam would eventually have the freedom to make decisions as captain on the mat. Ajay reckoned that it was important to know what the skipper had in his mind as well.

"I have always had the respect for Aslam. Even if his performance goes down in the next few seasons, that value and respect will always be there for me. I always ask him about what he thinks during discussions. Because on the mat, he has to take the decisions because I am out of court. He will take the calls. It should not be like they go completely by what I say, he can do what he feels is right. I can only advice but they have to play," he said.

Puneri Paltan have two league matches remaining. The team will aim to go into the qualifier with the same confidence and carry momentum.

