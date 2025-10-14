"There's absolutely zero support for star raider Arjun" - Fans react after Tamil Thalaivas' close defeat against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas lost a close game against the UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. They were beaten 31-32. It was their second consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, it was the second back-to-back victory for the UP Yoddhas. Guman Singh scored eight raid points while Gagan Gowda scored six raid points. Hitesh put up a stellar show in the defense with seven tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal scored seven raid points. However, he found no support from the other raiders. Returning to the side, Sagar Rathee made an immediate impact with five tackle points. Nitesh Kumar and Ronak scored three tackle points each.

Fans reacted to the Thalaivas' defeat on X.

"Star raider arjun ku support suthama illa team la (There's absolutely zero support for star raider Arjun)," a fan wrote.

"Only good sign but match lost so doesn't matter😭😭," a fan tweeted on Sagar Rathee's High 5.

Below are some other reactions -

Shyam Sundar @Shyam__sundar__ Tamil Thalaivas are just a bum team with a bum coach! Wtf was sanjeev thinking when starting 1 raider in the starting 7. Moein Shafaghi has not been at this best! Why can't you start Narender? Why is Himanshu starting every game? Our defenders are the only positives!

Mahesh Krishna C6 @m_k_c__32 Tamil Thalaivas Need to win 3/3Matches or Packup things House what about 2nd&3rd Raiders Safagi worst didn't utilize opportunity ur Teammate AliReza Defenders score11Tackle pts Sagar make impact Coach doesn't have confidence 2nd&3rdRaiders Upcoming Matches better perform&Must win

Sai Shreyas @SaiShre43225906 Atleast 2 / 3 wins needed Surely they will lose to Delhi even weak teams bengal gujarat will surprise us 😭

It was the second consecutive win for the UP Yoddhas. They moved to the eighth position and remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas in a tricky position after second consecutive defeat

The Tamil Thalaivas are now in a tricky position after the defeat against UP Yoddhas. They are seventh on the table with 12 points from 15 games. With only three matches remaining, they will have to win all of them to ensure they remain in contention for a top-eight finish.

They will be up against the Gujarat Giants next on Wednesday, October 15. Their other two games are against Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz. Gujarat Giants beat the Patna Pirates in their previous game. Dabang Delhi have already qualified for the playoffs. Therefore, these could be tough matches for the Thalaivas.

Their skipper, Arjun Deshwal, has been in brilliant form. He has scored 166 raid points at an average of 11.06 raid points per game. Arjun has picked up eight Super 10s as well. However, the other raiders will have to step up as well. No other raider from the Tamil Thalaivas is even in the top 30 when it comes to most raid points this season.

