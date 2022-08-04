"They are the future of India" - Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda showers praise on Naveen Kumar and Vijay ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction (Exclusive)

Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda has heaped praise on his team's youngsters Naveen Kumar and Vijay ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction. Hooda labeled the duo as the future of the Indian kabaddi team.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, ahead of the PKL 9 auction, Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda discussed the team's retentions. Two of the players retained by Delhi from their PKL 8 champion squad are Naveen Kumar and Vijay.

Both raiders played an instrumental role in Delhi's success last season.

While Naveen played the primary raider's role to perfection, Vijay's support ensured that the opposition defensive units had sleepless nights before their matches against Delhi. Speaking about the duo, Hooda said:

"They (Naveen Kumar and Vijay) form a great pair. The standard of both players is top-notch. One is a right raider, one is a left raider. So, they will be quite useful for Dabang Delhi KC."

Explaining how the two youngsters have gained much experience by playing in the recent PKL seasons, Hooda continued:

"Vijay has played four-five seasons, Naveen has played three seasons. They are the future of India, and they will shoulder the responsibilities of Dabang Delhi KC as well. They are our trump cards. It is a matter of pride for Dabang Delhi that such talented youngsters are a part of the squad."

"Time will tell us" Krishan Hooda on whether Dabang Delhi KC will name Naveen Kumar their captain for PKL 9

Naveen has been the lead raider for Delhi in the last three seasons. However, he was surrounded by many experienced names who would take care of the leadership group and make decisions for the team.

Delhi do not have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar among their ranks right now. When asked if the franchise is considering Naveen as an option to lead the squad, Hooda replied:

"Time will tell us. The franchise will decide who will be the captain. But in the last three seasons, he has played like a captain only. We will see if he is ready to take some additional pressure."

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction is set to take place tomorrow (August 5) in Mumbai. The auction will start at 6:30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far