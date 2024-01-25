"This year, we will definitely emerge as the champions of Pro Kabaddi 2023" - Abinesh Nadarajan on Puneri Paltan's chances to win PKL 2023

Abinesh Nadarajan has been making waves in Pro Kabaddi 2023 with his aggressive tackle approach. This is his third consecutive year with Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League.

He is now well-known for his powerful dashes and quick ankle holds from the right cover region. In partnership with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh especially, this duo has been formidable for Puneri Paltan in the defense.

With Puneri Paltan already topping the table with eight wins under their belt, Abinesh is very confident that they will emerge as the winners in the Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Having a tackle strike rate of more than 60 percent this edition, he aspires to win matches for Puneri Paltan and, at the same time, is working on his long-term goal of representing the nation.

As the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 moves into the new leg, Abinesh Nadarajan shared about his journey in this edition and what it takes to play as a team under different experienced players and circumstances.

Excerpts from Abinesh Nadarajan’s exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

#1 Last year, you played under the captaincy of Fazel Atrachali, and now you are playing under Aslam Mustafa. Do you find any difference between them in the way they lead the team?

Abinesh Nadarajan: Yes, there are differences when you play with an experienced and a young captain. Aslam Mustafa is a young captain compared to Fazel Atrachali.

Fazel is more experienced and has his own way of leading the side. Aslam is leading a side for the first time here at the Pro Kabaddi 2023, and he is also doing a great job. He is slowly getting better at leading our side with Puneri Paltan.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is going in for a lot of advanced tackles in this edition. How is it important for you to stay alert and focused in those times?

Abinesh Nadarajan: The team has to be in control as a whole while someone is doing advanced tackles from the corner.

There were instances where I in the right cover had made a mistake, or the player in the right corner had also messed up. But we as a team have to stay in control and be alert during those moments to sustain the whole match.

#3 How is the partnership between you and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh growing, and are you guys working together to improve it?

Abinesh Nadarajan: Yes, we have planned a lot of things together. One among those is if the raider is coming in for the bonus, Mohammadreza will try to hold him back, and I will create an angle in such a way there is a block and the same goes for me if I try to hold the raider, he will come in for a block and make sure the raider does not escape.

#4 As of now, Puneri Paltan is having an amazing campaign in the Pro Kabaddi 2023. After losing the final match last year, what do you think are the chances of Puneri Paltan to emerge as winners this year?

Abinesh Nadarajan: Last year, both Aslam Mustafa and Mohit Goyat were injured in the last phase, which costed us the championship.

This year, we (Puneri Paltan) will definitely emerge as the champions of Pro Kabaddi 2023. The confidence level is high within the team, and I’m sure we will bring the cup home this year.

#5 The coach has always insisted the players on being patient, but there are times during tackles when you have to be aggressive. How do you find a balance between these two during the match?

Abinesh Nadarajan: We have to be calm and patient most of the time and play according to the situation. If we end up being aggressive for no reason, there are going to be instances where we lose three to four points for no reason. So, it is always better to stay patient during the whole course of the game and play according to the situation.

#6 Is there any particular star raider from the opponent team that you want to tackle during this edition of Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Abinesh Nadarajan: No, I do not have any such particular names in mind. I have played against most of the experienced players and do not have any particular wish as of now. As of now, I’m just focussing on winning matches for the team and not on individual numbers, as that might lead to overconfidence.

#7 Any personal milestone that you have set for yourself in this edition of Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Abinesh Nadarajan: My long-term goal is to represent the Indian team in Kabaddi. I’m sure that if we (Puneri Paltan) become the champions of this edition, that will definitely happen. I will keep working hard for that and will never give up on this sport.

This exclusive was filed with inputs from Deepa Ramasubramanian.