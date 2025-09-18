U Mumba coach gives injury update on Ajit Chouhan after team's embarrassing loss against Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:12 GMT
Ajit Chouhan has been out of action due to injury (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

U Mumba head coach Anil Chaprana has provided a massive update on Ajit Chouhan's fitness after his team lost against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Anil hinted that Chouhan will return before the Jaipur leg concludes.

U Mumba suffered an embarrassing 18-point defeat at the hands of former champions Puneri Paltan in the Rivalry Week match of PKL 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise struggled a lot against Pune's defense.

It was evident that the team missed their star raider Ajit Chouhan, who is out with an injury. When asked about Ajit's injury update, coach Anil Chaprana said at the press conference:

"He will be back on the mat soon. Hopefully, he will return during the Jaipur leg only."
When asked why his team lost by such a big margin against Puneri Paltan, Chaprana answered:

"Our raiders got super tackled 5 times. The morale of the team gets impacted because of that. Defense did well, but we have to work on our raiders."

Puneri Paltan managed to score 20 tackle points against U Mumba. 12 out of those 20 points came via super tackles, which ultimately helped them win by 40-22.

"Super tackles were the difference between the two teams"- U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar

Skipper Sunil Kumar was also present at the post-match press conference of the match against Puneri Paltan. Sunil highlighted that Pune's defense denying all-outs by executing super tackles was the difference between the two teams.

"The match was going well for us, but once our raiders got super tackled, the lead extended and got beyond our reach. Super tackles were the difference between the two teams," Sunil said.

The Mumbai-based franchise will play their next match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 23. It will be interesting to see if raider Ajit Chouhan recovers in time for that game.

