U Mumba coach gives injury update on Ajit Chouhan after team's embarrassing loss against Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025

U Mumba head coach Anil Chaprana has provided a massive update on Ajit Chouhan's fitness after his team lost against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Anil hinted that Chouhan will return before the Jaipur leg concludes.

Ad

U Mumba suffered an embarrassing 18-point defeat at the hands of former champions Puneri Paltan in the Rivalry Week match of PKL 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise struggled a lot against Pune's defense.

It was evident that the team missed their star raider Ajit Chouhan, who is out with an injury. When asked about Ajit's injury update, coach Anil Chaprana said at the press conference:

"He will be back on the mat soon. Hopefully, he will return during the Jaipur leg only."

Ad

Trending

When asked why his team lost by such a big margin against Puneri Paltan, Chaprana answered:

"Our raiders got super tackled 5 times. The morale of the team gets impacted because of that. Defense did well, but we have to work on our raiders."

Puneri Paltan managed to score 20 tackle points against U Mumba. 12 out of those 20 points came via super tackles, which ultimately helped them win by 40-22.

Ad

"Super tackles were the difference between the two teams"- U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar

Skipper Sunil Kumar was also present at the post-match press conference of the match against Puneri Paltan. Sunil highlighted that Pune's defense denying all-outs by executing super tackles was the difference between the two teams.

"The match was going well for us, but once our raiders got super tackled, the lead extended and got beyond our reach. Super tackles were the difference between the two teams," Sunil said.

The Mumbai-based franchise will play their next match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 23. It will be interesting to see if raider Ajit Chouhan recovers in time for that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More