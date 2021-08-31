U Mumba in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest players and full squad

The 2021 PKL Auction wrapped up with an exciting third day of action as the teams got their squads set for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

PKL Season 2 Champions U Mumba decided to retain five players from their Season 7 squad - Fazel Atracheli, Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Harendra Kumar and Navneet. With four Elite Retained Players, they had the least amount available out of a total purse of ₹4.4 Cr for the 2021 PKL Auction.

U Mumba are always known to unearth hidden gems every PKL season, eminent from some of their previous finds like Siddharth Sirish Desai, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal.

With a limited bounty at their disposal, the Mumbai franchise had a low profile throughout the three days of the PKL Auction 2021. They did not manage to secure the signing of the handy Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, who has previously played for the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha.

To support the efficiency of Abhishek Singh in the raiding unit, they got last season's rising star from Tamil Thalaivas, Ajith V Kumar in a bargain deal of ₹25 lakhs. They also picked up Rinku, an emerging talent who has been impressive in national tournaments over the last year, for ₹32 lakhs

Top 3 costliest players for U Mumba

#1 Rinku - ₹32 lakhs

#2 Ajith V Kumar - ₹25 lakhs

#3 Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari - ₹12.8 lakhs

U Mumba PKL Season 8 full squad

Fazel Atracheli - Elite Retained Player

Abhishek Singh - Elite Retained Player

Harendra Kumar - Elite Retained Player

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - Elite Retained Player

Navneet - Existing New Young Player

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari - ₹12.80 lakhs

Ajith V Kumar - ₹25 lakhs

Pankaj - ₹10 lakhs

Rinku - ₹32 lakhs

Sunil Siddhgavali - ₹10 lakhs

Ajeet - ₹10 lakhs

Jashandeep Singh - ₹10 lakhs

Rahul Rana - ₹10 lakhs

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - ₹10 lakhs

Edited by Ritwik Kumar