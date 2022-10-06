U Mumba schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of U Mumba for PKL 9

U Mumba will kickstart their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against Dabang Delhi KC at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. They will play the first match of PKL 9 on Friday, October 7.

Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad are the three host cities for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Former PKL champion U Mumba finished 10th in the last edition of the tournament. They will look for a higher finish in the ninth edition of the league.

U Mumba schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the tournament, have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced towards the end of October or early November.

Here's a look at U Mumba's schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 1 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 10: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 10 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 16 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 16: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 22 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 30 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 33 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 26: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 40 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 47 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 2: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 54 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 56 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 7: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 64 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

U Mumba full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is U Mumba's full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Defenders

Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, and Mohit.

All-Rounders

Gholamabbas Korouki

Raiders

Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, and Rupesh.

