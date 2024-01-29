Under-19 Women's Tri-Series Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 4

Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Under-19 Women's Tri-Series on Sunday, January 28, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar. Bangladesh won the match by a mere margin of one run.

Bangladesh have won all three of their matches so far and are at the top of the points table. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.781.

Sri Lanka are in second place with a negative NRR of -0.255, while Pakistan are ranked third, having played one out of two games. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are yet to record a victory in the ongoing tri-series.

Here's how the points table looks after Match 4:

Ranks TEAMS M W L N/R PTS NRR 1 Bangladesh Women U19 3 3 0 0 6 0.781 2 Sri Lanka Women U19 3 0 2 1 1 -0.255 3 Pakistan Women U19 2 0 1 1 1 -1.8

Eyman Fatima's 39 went in vain as Bangladesh defend 136

Bangladesh elected to bat against Sri Lanka after winning the toss. They didn’t have a strong start as they lost the first four wickets for just 28 runs. However, Rabeya and Afia Asima Era stabilized the innings, adding 70 runs for the fifth wicket.

Rabeya remained unbeaten with a half-century off 40 deliveries, while Asima scored 31 runs from 46 balls. Their innings helped Bangladesh post a modest total of 114 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Shashini Gimhani Wejeyarathna, Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne and Manudi Dulansa Nanayakkara took one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.

In reply, Nethmi Poorna Senarathna and Dewmi got off to a fine start for Bangladesh. They added 56 runs for the first wicket. However, both were dismissed in the 13th over.

Nine runs were left to win the game off the final Jannatul Maoua-over. She started with a no-ball and gave away two runs on the free-hit. Vishmi Gunarathna, who scored 26 runs off 29 deliveries, was dismissed on the third delivery.

Eventually, Sri Lanka finished their innings with 113 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by just one run. Rabeya, Nishita Akter Nishi, Anisha Akter Soba, and Jannatul Maoua took one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Rabeya won the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance.