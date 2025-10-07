"UNSTOPPABLE RAID MACHINE" - Fans hail Arjun Deshwal's stellar show as Tamil Thalaivas end home leg with big win over Patna Pirates

Arjun Deshwal delivered his career-best performance in the Pro Kabaddi league as Tamil Thalaivas trashed Patna Pirates on Tuesday, October 07. They registered a massive 19-point win, beating the Pirates 56-37. It was their last match of their home leg in Chennai, which they ended in grand fashion.
Skipper Arjun Deshwal stole the show with the best performance by a raider so far this season. He scored a huge Super 10, picking up 26 raid points. These included 21 touch points and five bonus points. It was also the best performance by a Tamil Thalaiavas' raider in a single Pro Kabaddi match ever.
They bounced back after a defeat in the previous game. The Thalaivas dominated right from the start till the finish against the Pirates. There were valuable contributions from Nitesh Kumar in the defense, who picked up a High 5.
Fans were impressed with Arjun Deshwal's stunning display and hailed him along with the team on X.
"Arjun Deshwal might truly be etched as a legend in Tamil Thalaivas history already 🫡 🔥• Most points by a raider in a game this season • Only the second raider to cross 150 raid points so far • Best performance by a TT raider in a #PKL match UNSTOPPABLE RAID MACHINE 🦾," a user wrote.
Below are some other reactions from fans -
Tamil Thalaivas are now seventh on the table with six wins and 12 points.
Arjun Deshwal will aim to carry his stellar form in Delhi leg
Tamil Thalaivas will next be in action on Saturday, October 11. They will face Puneri Paltan in their first match of the Delhi leg. The Thalaivas will aim to build on the momentum from a huge win over the Pirates.
Skipper Arjun will also aim to carry his stellar form into the Delhi leg. He has been exceptional for the Thalaivas so far this season. Arjun crossed the 150 raid-point mark with this stunning performance. He now has 153 raid points from 13 matches with eight Super 10s.
It will be important for the Tamil Thalaivas that their skipper remains in solid form going forward. With three wins and two defeats in their last five games, they will aim for consistency.