The Uttarakhand squad for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 has been announced. The tournament will take place from March 21-24 at the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar.

The National Kabaddi Championship will see the participation of 30 teams, divided into eight groups. Each team will play one game each against their opponent of the same group.

The two teams topping their respective groups will enter the knockout stage and will be pitted against each other to find a place in the quarter-finals. Then, the semi-finals and final will take place on March 24.

With a productive PKL 10, Rahul Sethpal has been handed the responsibility to lead the Uttarakhand team.

Sethpal had been a defensive wall for the Haryana Steelers in PKL 10. He amassed 73 tackle points and had a strike rate of 68%. Furthermore, his performances paved the way for the Steelers to finish second on the most tackle points (296) in the season.

Meanwhile, Parteek Dahiya impressed with over 50% strike rates in raids and tackles. He earned a total of 141 points, with 130 coming from raids. Ankit Jaglan impressed in his debut season, scoring 66 tackle points. Defender Mohit Jakhar did well in the PKL 10 as well, earning 25 points in 17 matches.

Overall, most of the players are coming off a strong PKL season and will look to replicate the same performances in the National Kabaddi Championships 2024. Certainly, all of them would look to impress the onlookers and the selectors to stake their claim for a spot in the Indian team.

Uttarakhand squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is the 12-man Uttarakhand squad for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Rahul Sethpal (captain), Deepak Rathee, Parteek Dahiya, Ankit Jaglan, Mohit Jakhar, Ankit Sharma, Harsh Wardhan, Prakash Jaglan, Aman Chauhan, Rajan Chaudhary, Mehrban Ali, Kalyan Rana.