[Watch] Anup Kumar and Rishank Devadiga tackle Ranveer Singh on the kabaddi mat before PKL 9 final

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 final is underway right now in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrity Ranveer Singh is one of the special guests present at the [email protected], Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium for the grand battle between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final, Ranveer interacted with the expert panel of the host broadcaster. Former PKL champions Anup Kumar and Rishank Devadiga were a part of the panel. They had a chat with Ranveer, following which, they had a brief kabaddi session.

Ranveer Singh went in for a raid against Rishank Devadiga and Anup Kumar. The two former PKL stars successfully tackled the Bollywood star.

You can watch the video of the special moment from the PKL 9 final right here:

Who will win Pro Kabaddi 2022 final?

The PKL 9 final has proven to be a battle of equals so far. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan were the top two teams in the points table after the league matches ended.

Jaipur earned a place in the final with a big win against Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal, while Pune beat the Tamil Thalaivas in the second semifinal to advance to the summit clash.

Ahead of the PKL 9 final, expert Rishank Devadiga had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, where he shared his predictions. Here's what Rishank had to say:

"Jaipur have a really good chance of winning the trophy because they are really good as a unit."

"As a unit, Jaipur have been a really strong team this season. I hope this team lifts the trophy," he added.

10 minutes are left on the clock. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently leading by 25-20. It will be interesting to see if they can retain the lead until the match ends. You can follow the live commentary of the PKL 9 final right here.

