Watch: Kabaddi star Deepak Hooda gets engaged to boxer Saweety Boora

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Deepak Hooda has got engaged to Indian boxer Saweety Boora. Videos and photos from the ceremony went viral on social media earlier on Tuesday, June 28, with Saweety sharing a video on Instagram.

Kabaddi players Parvesh Bhainswal and Naveen Kumar were present at the ceremony. Both players posted photos of themselves on their respective Instagram stories, congratulating the couple on their engagement.

Photos posted by friends and relatives of the new couple have also surfaced online. Here are some of the pictures, followed by the video shared by the couple:

The hashtag for this new couple is #Deepkisweet. Saweety Boora posted the reel on Instagram and tagged Deepak, who further shared it on his profile.

“My whole heart for my whole life," Saweety wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The reel has received over 40,000 likes so far. Fans from the kabaddi and boxing worlds have congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments box.

We congratulate Deepak Hooda and Saweety Boora on their big day, wishing them luck for their future ahead.

Deepak Hooda will return to the kabaddi mat soon

Hooda has been one of the most successful players in Pro Kabaddi League

Deepak played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Despite having a strong squad on paper, Jaipur failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Pink Panthers will be keen to improve their performance in the upcoming edition of the PKL.

The Rajasthan-based franchise may release a few players from their squad and sign some big names at the auction. The Pro Kabaddi League organizers are yet to release the details of the next auction date as well as the schedule for the next season.

