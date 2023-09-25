"We are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport" - Yuva Kabaddi Series CEO Vikas Gautam on shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi

Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 has been assisting the amateurs in India to showcase their skills and shine on a grand level. Since its inception, it has played a crucial role in building Kabaddi talents. Out of 12 players, eight of India's recent Junior Kabaddi World Cup successes have progressed through the Yuva Kabaddi Series program.

The tournament is once again all set to provide a forum and a highly competitive environment for these Kabaddi players. The sixth edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 is slated to begin from Sunday, whereas, the monsoon edition 2023 will kick off on September 24th. It will run at Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai till October 22nd.

The impending monsoon edition pledges an exciting competition with more than 300 players hailing from 16 different states across the country. They will be battling for victory in a total of 132 high-intensity matches.

Mr Vikas Gautam, who is the CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, opened up about how the tournament has helped to nurture Indian Kabaddi talent. His statement ahead of the sixth edition reads:

“The Cars24 Yuva Kabaddi Series has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi with over 30 players earning a spot in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 through the New Young Player (NYP) initiative. Through this series, we are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport."

Gautam also announced that the teams for the impending season have been increased to 16. He aims to take the sport to every corner of the nation. According to the CEO's statement, the players from different states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and many others have shown their interest in the endeavor.

"Our aim is to take the sport to every corner of the country, and we’ve increased the teams from 10 to 16 with players now coming from states like Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and Rajasthan among others.”