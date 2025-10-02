U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar reflected on their thumping win against the Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trounced them 42-24 on Wednesday, October 01, in Chennai.

The Thalaivas had immense support from the crowd playing at home. However, they disappointed with their performance. Sunil Kumar stated that his team had their focus on the Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal and the match. He expressed that they could not make the mistake of letting the home crowd affect them as the opposition team.

"If we focus on the crowd, we will never be able to win. The focus has to be on the match. We only focused on Arjun and Tamil Thalaivas. This is my ninth season. If I make the mistake of focusing on the crowd, then what is the use of my experience?," he said during the post-match press conference.

Sunil Kumar led from the front in their huge win. The U Mumba skipper and ace defender picked up a High 5, scoring six tackle points. It was a huge relief for the Mumbai-based franchise as they had lost all of their previous three matches.

U Mumba are not sixth on the table with 10 points from as many games. They would be keen to get on a winning run with the momentum after a huge victory.

Sunil Kumar on upcoming clash against Gujarat Giants

U Mumba are set to take on the Gujarat Giants in their next fixture on Thursday, October 02. The Sunil Kumar-led side had begun their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign against the Giants.

It was an intense game that was tied initially. U Mumba had won the tie-breaker (6-5). Star Gujarat all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui earlier stated that his team would look to avenge the defeat when they meet again.

Sunil and Shadloui had an interesting battle during their previous meeting. However, the U Mumba skipper reckoned that whatever happened in that game should be left behind.

"It was our first match of the league. It went to the tiebreaker. Shadloui made a mistake, and we won. Everyone plays to win. If he wants to look at it as revenge, no problem. If we played as we did today, then we will win. I do not see it as Shadloui versus Sunil again. That happened in the last match. That is done. Now it is Gujarat versus U Mumba," he said.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More