"We have a good chance this season" - Fazel Atrachali reflects on Dabang Delhi's campaign after massive win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Veteran Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali reflected on their Pro Kabaddi 2205 campaign after a massive win over UP Yoddhas on Friday, October 03. Delhi registered a stunning 43-26 victory, moving to the top of the table.

They have been in incredible form throughout the season. Dabang Delhi have been the most consistent with nine wins from ten games so far. Against the Yoddhas, skipper Ashu Malik led from the front with another Super 10. He bagged 13 raid points.

Fazel Atrachali played a key role in the defense. He put in a solid display, picking up four tackle points. After the game, the Iranian legend reflected that he was happy with how the team had performed so far this season. While he reckoned that they would take things step by step, he also felt that they have a good chance to win the trophy.

"We are a good side. I am happy with our team's performance this season. Right now it is too early to think of becoming the champions. Our target is to go step by step. The target was UP, this is done, now next is Jaipur Pink Panthers. But we are trying for the championship. I have been in many teams but after a long time I am in a good team. I want to give my 100% because we have a good chance this season," he said during the post-match press conference.

It was their third consecutive win. Fazel Atrachali has been in decent form as well. He has picked up 31 tackle points from 10 games so far, with three High 5s. he veteran would be expected to carry his form throughout the season.

"They have Nitin Dhankar, we have Ashu" - Fazel Atrachali on upcoming clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game on Monday, October 06. It will be a stiff challenge, particularly against Nitin Dhankar. The Panthers' raider has been in top form this season.

Nitin has scored 109 raid points from ten games with seven Super 10s. However, Fazel Arachali stated that their skipper, Ashu Malik, would score double the points as Nitin against the Panthers.

"They have Nitin Dhankar, we have Ashu. No problem. If he scores a Super 10, Ashu will score Super 20," he said.

Ashu is second on the raiders' leaderboard so far this season. He has notched up 134 raid points at an average of 13.4 points per game. Ashu has eight Super 10s to his name.

