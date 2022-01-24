"We are missing Joginder Narwal" - Coach Krishan Hooda gives an update on Dabang Delhi KC captain's injury

Dabang Delhi KC head coach Krishan Hooda stated that the team's captain Joginder Narwal is on his way to recovering to full fitness. Hooda mentioned that the team missed Narwal's leadership skills.

Under Joginder Narwal's captaincy, Dabang Delhi KC built a seven-match unbeaten streak. They lost back-to-back matches after that, and during a game against the Bengaluru Bulls on January 12, Joginder suffered an injury.

Due to that injury, Narwal has not participated in any of Dabang Delhi KC's recent matches. Manjeet Chhillar has captained the team in his absence. When asked about Narwal's recovery at the post-match press conference after the game against Puneri Paltan, Krishan Hooda said:

"We are missing Joginder Narwal. He is working hard to recover from his injury. Hopefully, he will be back for the next match."

Earlier tonight, Puneri Paltan locked horns with Dabang Delhi KC and crushed them by a scoreline of 42-25. Stand-in skipper Manjeet Chhillar could not score a single point for the team.

Manjeet Chhillar is a senior player but he did not play as per the strategy: Krishan Hooda

Dabang Delhi KC committed 17 unsuccessful tackles against Puneri Paltan. Manjeet Chhillar, who is the number one defender in PKL history, could not do much against Pune. When asked if captaincy pressure has impacted Manjeet's performances, Krishan Hooda replied:

"There is no pressure, I think. He is a senior player but he did not play as per the strategy."

Fans should note that Manjeet Chhillar is one of the best players in kabaddi history. Chhillar is the top defender in the league but he is not enjoying a good run of form at the moment. Given how experienced Manjeet is, it should not be a surprise if he comes out all guns blazing in the upcoming matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar