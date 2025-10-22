"We have to do some planning according to the situation" - Sunil Kumar reflects on U Mumba's tight win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar reflected on his team's close win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Panthers 37-36 on Tuesday, October 21. It was their third consecutive win as well.

U Mumba had a lead, but things got a little tight towards the end. They managed to hold their nerves in the end and seal with win. Sunil Kumar reckoned that they had to do some additional planning during the game. He also credited former greats Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur for his captaincy style.

"We do go in with planning but we cannot stick to it completely. We have to do some planning according to the situation during the game as well. I have learnt captaincy by seeing Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur. They have taught me well. I have learnt a lot from them and I tell the youngsters the same way they would tell me," he said during the post-match press conference.

U Mumba moved to the fourth spot in the table. They have 20 points from 17 games. With one more match to go, they will be keen to maintain their winning run and finish in the top four.

Narender Redhu reflects on clash against Patna after U Mumba defeat

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach Narender Redhu reflected on their upcoming clash against Patna Pirates. Despite losing to U Mumba, the Panthers managed to qualify for the playoffs. They are placed seventh with 16 points from 17 games.

The Panthers will play Patna Pirates on Thursday, October 23. Narender Redhu also touched upon a few players who they will particularly be wary of against the Pirates.

"Patna is a good team and Ayan is that one player with outstanding performances in each game. They have a good team. Ankit and Navdeep are good defenders as well. We plan well for both their defense and offense," he said.

A top-four finish appears away from the Panthers' reach. However, they would want to win their final game and carry momentum into the playoffs. On the other hand, it will be a must-win clash for the Pirates, who are fighting for qualification.

