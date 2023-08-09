"We are practicing at a high level for Asian Games" - Pawan Sehrawat has eyes set on Gold at Asian Games 2023 [Exclusive]

Indian kabaddi team skipper Pawan Sehrawat will, in all likeliness, lead the side at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. With India eyeing the Gold medal, Pawan's leadership will be key.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Pawan stated how his aggressive style of captaincy will remain the same irrespective of the match or the tournament. He revealed how he does not like playing defensively and keeps pushing himself and his side.

"Everyone has a natural game. My thinking is always aggressive to attack from the front," Pawan Sehrawat revealed. "I have never played defensively before, whether it's PKL or South Asian Games or Asian Kabaddi Championships. So, I don't play from the defensive side. I keep an attacking mindset. The plan will change but otherwise, we will play attacking."

The 27-year-old divulged that preparations are in full swing for the players in lieu of the upcoming Asian Games and Pro Kabaddi League.

"It is a good thing for me that there are big tournaments coming. We are practicing at a high level for Asian Games. Then there will be PKL - whenever it starts in November or December - so we will be preparing for that as well," Pawan concluded.

"It is not a challenge for me" - Pawan Sehrawat confident of tackling packed schedule

Speaking about the packed upcoming calendar, Pawan Sehrawat feels it is not going to be a huge burden for him personally as he will get the opportunity to keep up the hard work.

"It is not a challenge for me. It is a good thing that the hard work that I have done after my surgery, I will get the chance to continue the hard work. If there are no tournaments, the hard work is not of that level. So, the big tournaments like Asian Games, World Cup or PKL - the bigger the tournaments, the more the players will want to be fit," Pawan said.

With the squad announcement for the Asian Games right around the corner, Pawan spoke about his role which is to make sure that plans are followed, and his focus is completely on that matter only.

"The selection committee and the coaches decide whether or not to change a squad," Pawan said. "As a player, as a captain, my focus is only on the game and the plans that are being worked on. Whoever's selection is done or not, that is the job of the coaches."