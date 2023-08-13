"We will also be having star Pro Kabaddi players playing this season" - Real Kabaddi League CEO Shubham Choudhary confirms participation of PKL stars

The 3rd edition of the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is all set to commence in September 2023 with a total of eight teams competing for the silverware. The teams taking part in Real Kabaddi League Season 3 are Jaipur Jaguars, Mewar Monks, Shekhawati Kings, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Chambal Pirates, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma.

The 3rd season is expected to be bigger and better and the league's Founder & CEO Shubham Choudhary has promised to make the upcoming season a huge success.

Sportskeeda caught up with the Founder & CEO of Real Kabaddi League, Shubham Choudhary to discuss his plans for Season 3 and how he aims to make the league bigger and better on its return.

Real Kabaddi League founder & CEO Shubham Choudhary confirmed that the third season of RKL will be streamed on India's Biggest Sports OTT platform and will also be televised on TV. He said:

"The return is bigger, this year we are going to broadcast this on India’s biggest OTT for Sports and also on National TV Channel which will give us a huge audience."

Shubham Choudhary also was confident in giving spectators the best possible experience and entertainment by bringing the best of the Bollywood stars to keep the spectators engaged and hooked to the sport.

"We also have something special in store for on-ground spectators, we would be bringing in the best of Bollywood entertainment including Astha Gill, Ali Quli Mirza, Swaroop Khan and many more names performing for the fans," he added.

This also confirms that spectators will be allowed at the venue to witness live action from Real Kaddi League Season 3. The upcoming season of RKL will witness Pro Kabaddi players in action. Former Pata Pirates players Praveen Birwal and Pradeep Kumar are two names who'll be playing in the 3rd season of the competition.

Indian actor, television star, and entrepreneur Rannvijay Singha has bought a stake in the Real Kabaddi League. The 40-year-old has joined RKL as an investor and promoter of the league ahead of Season 3.

"We will also be having star pro kabaddi players playing this season. Lastly, Rannvijay Singha & few more big names are joining us to promote this league to each & every household in India," Shubham Choudhary concluded.