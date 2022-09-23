"We will face all the challenges"- New Patna Pirates captain Neeraj Kumar expresses his readiness to lead the team in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Patna Pirates named Neeraj Kumar as their new captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, September 22, during a media interaction in Patna. The new skipper has stated that the team is ready to face all the challenges that come their way during the ninth season of PKL.

The Patna-based franchise finished runners-up last PKL season. However, they released their captain Prashanth Kumar Rai ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season.

The team management retained right-cover defender Neeraj Kumar for the ninth season and named him their new captain. Speaking to reporters at the press conference, Neeraj said:

"I have been named the captain of this team for the first time. So yes, there will be some challenges. We will play according to our planning and perform our best just like we did last season. We will face all the challenges."

When asked if youngsters can take up kabaddi as a professional career, Patna's new skipper replied:

"It was a sport of the villages first, but now it is being played at the higher levels. You can take it up as a career now. If you work hard, you can make it."

I try to bring something new to the table: Patna Pirates' new coach Ravi Shetty

Patna Pirates' new head coach Ravi Shetty was present at the press conference as well. He replaced Ram Mehar Singh as Patna's coach this season. Replying to a query about the difference his coaching would make, Ravi said:

"See every coach has a different way of coaching. My strategy is different, both in offense and defense. I try to bring something new to the table, and that is my speciality."

Ravi Shetty also mentioned that the Patna-based franchise are looking for some talented players from Bihar who can bring the local flavor to the team.

"Yes, we are always on the lookout for talented players from Bihar. Whenever we will find a player, we will try to sign him," Shetty added.

