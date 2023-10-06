"We will play the same way in the final" - Pawan Sehrawat says drubbing of Pakistan was a message to Iran ahead of Asian Games 2023 final

Indian kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat sent a message to Iran ahead of the Asian Games 2023 Final.

India secured a place in the final with a convincing 61-14 win against the Pakistan team in the semifinals. The final will take place tomorrow at 12:30 pm IST.

Speaking with the reporters ahead of the gold medal match against Iran, Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat affirmed that his team would continue performing the same way. Sehrawat highlighted how India have dominated Pakistan in kabaddi over the last few years and said:

"We have enjoyed an upper hand against Pakistan in the last few years. Our performance against Pakistan was a statement to Iran. We will play the same way in the final. We utilized the semi-final to prepare for our much-awaited clash against Iran."

India played ruthlessly against Pakistan in the semifinals. They recorded three all-outs each in the first and second halves of the semifinal match against Pakistan.

The Pro Kabaddi League has been beneficial for everyone: Pawan Sehrawat

Pro Kabaddi League has helped foreign players improve their game. Iran has benefited the most because the Iranian stars have regularly participated in the PKL. The national team won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2018 men's kabaddi tournament.

Commenting on PKL's impact on world kabaddi, Pawan Sehrawat continued:

"The Pro Kabaddi League has been beneficial for everyone. The Iranian team possesses a deep understanding of our strategies and skills, and conversely, we are equally well-versed with theirs, and that's why the final match promises to be an electrifying and eagerly anticipated encounter."

The Indian skipper signed off by saying that he knows everyone in the nation wants them to regain the gold medal in men's kabaddi. Sehrawat mentioned that his men would try their best to ensure that the gold medal comes home.