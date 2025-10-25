"What a comeback journey" - Fans react as Patna Pirates beat U Mumba to enter Eliminator 1 in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates continued their dream run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in on Saturday, October 25, during the Playoffs.
Ayan Lohchab continued his stellar run with yet another Super 10. He picked up 13 raid points for the Patna Pirates. Navdeep starred with seven tackle points while skipper Ankit Jaglan scored four tackle points.
Ajit Chouhan impressed once again with 12 raid points for U Mumba. Sandeep also picked up seven raid points. However, U Mumba's journey this season came to an end with this defeat as they were knocked out.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have been unstoppable in the recent games. This was their sixth consecutive win. Their fans were elated with the victory as they continue to progress in the tournament. They were at the bottom of the table and won five games in a row to qualify for the playoffs.
"Patna Pirates were at the bottom of the table 10 days ago and had just 2% chance to get into top 8. They did make it to top 8 and now they have defeated U Mumba in play-in. What a comeback journey," a fan wrote on X.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X:
U Mumba finished sixth after the league stage. They missed out on a top-four finish with a defeat in their last match of the league stage.
Patna Pirates to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1
With both the Play-ins done, the two teams for the first Eliminator in Pro Kabaddi 2025 have been confirmed. Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, October 26. The Panthers beat defending champions Haryana Steelers in the first Play-in.
Both teams have met each other twice this season in the league stage. The first time around, the Panthers won 39-36. In the second meeting, the Pirates settled scores with a 33-18 victory.
Therefore, it will be an exciting clash as they face each other once again. Notably, these teams are among the most successful as well. The Pirates have won the trophy thrice, whereas the Panthers have won the title twice.