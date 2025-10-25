"What a comeback journey" - Fans react as Patna Pirates beat U Mumba to enter Eliminator 1 in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates continued their dream run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in on Saturday, October 25, during the Playoffs.

Ad

Ayan Lohchab continued his stellar run with yet another Super 10. He picked up 13 raid points for the Patna Pirates. Navdeep starred with seven tackle points while skipper Ankit Jaglan scored four tackle points.

Ajit Chouhan impressed once again with 12 raid points for U Mumba. Sandeep also picked up seven raid points. However, U Mumba's journey this season came to an end with this defeat as they were knocked out.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have been unstoppable in the recent games. This was their sixth consecutive win. Their fans were elated with the victory as they continue to progress in the tournament. They were at the bottom of the table and won five games in a row to qualify for the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

"Patna Pirates were at the bottom of the table 10 days ago and had just 2% chance to get into top 8. They did make it to top 8 and now they have defeated U Mumba in play-in. What a comeback journey," a fan wrote on X.

Harishwar Reddy @ReddyMnc16 Patna Pirates were at the bottom of the table 10 days ago and had just 2% chance to get into top 8. They did make it to top 8 and now they have defeated U Mumba in play-in. What a comeback journey.

Ad

Below are some other reactions from fans on X:

Rishi Thakur @notrishithakur Patna Pirates 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ad

P. @infallible_45 Patna pirates might be back uno

Ad

Vidya S @vidyasharada 6 in a row! Patna Pirates 👏 #Playoffs #PKL2025

Ad

Aidy 🦅 & DD Stan ❤️‍🔥 @Aiden_K_Markram All thanks to Randeep Dalal and Ankit Jaglan.

Ad

Coss @clockkie What a game by the Patna Pirates! Their comeback should be studied, they have managed to win six games in a row now. From the brink of elimination to qualifying for the play-ins and now defeating the mighty U Mumba. Hats off 🫡 ​ #PKL2025 #PKL12 #pklseason12

Ad

U Mumba finished sixth after the league stage. They missed out on a top-four finish with a defeat in their last match of the league stage.

Patna Pirates to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1

With both the Play-ins done, the two teams for the first Eliminator in Pro Kabaddi 2025 have been confirmed. Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, October 26. The Panthers beat defending champions Haryana Steelers in the first Play-in.

Ad

Both teams have met each other twice this season in the league stage. The first time around, the Panthers won 39-36. In the second meeting, the Pirates settled scores with a 33-18 victory.

Therefore, it will be an exciting clash as they face each other once again. Notably, these teams are among the most successful as well. The Pirates have won the trophy thrice, whereas the Panthers have won the title twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More