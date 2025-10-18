"What is the use of one guy doing well?" - Arjun Deshwal reacts after tough defeat against Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal reacted after a tough defeat against Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas suffered a 31-37 loss on Friday, October 17.

Ad

Arjun Deshwal scored another Super 10, picking up 11 raid points. However, he lacked support from the other raiders. It has been the story of the season for the Tamil Thalaivas. Arjun reckoned that it was a team sport and he could not do anything alone.

"This is a team game. Till the team does not play as a unit I cannot do anything as an individual. Sometimes the defense does well but the offense does not and vice versa. But that combination was not seen at all. The mistake is from the entire team. What is the use of one guy doing well? The team has to win," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Tamil Thalaivas dropped to the ninth position. It was their fourth consecutive defeat. They have 12 points with just one match remaining. Their chances of making the playoffs appear slim with another loss.

"Our games are like practice games" - Dabang Delhi stand-in skipper reacts after victory over Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi bounced back with a win over Tamil Thalaivas after their previous defeat. They are second on the table with 26 points from 16 matches. Having already sealed their spot in the qualifier, skipper Fazel Atrachali reckoned that all their remaining games were like practice games.

Ad

He also reflected that the team had continuously done well in the absence of Ashu Malik. Fazel reckoned that their strength was having substitute players who could also do well when needed.

"All players are playing for the team and we have the balance. Our games are like practice games or the qualifier now. So we are checking out who can play well and who we can substitute. It is a very good benefit for us as our substitutes are doing well. Everyone thought Dabang Delhi will lose if Ashu is out. You see in this match even Ajinkya and Neeraj were out but our substitute raiders played well. So it shows that we have a balanced team," he said.

Dabang Delhi will aim to experiment and try out more players in their remaining games before the qualifier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More