"When we do not achieve success initially, the family members do not support much"- Yogesh Dahiya talks about his struggles before PKL debut

Yogesh Dahiya has been one of the finds of Pro Kabaddi League (PLK) season 10 for Dabang Delhi KC. The young defender has dominated the opposition while playing in the right-corner position.

So far in PKL 10, Dahiya has scored 35 tackle points in 13 matches. It is his maiden PKL season, but the Dabang Delhi KC star has already recorded two High 5s and executed four super tackles.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda, Yogesh shared the details of his journey from village to the Pro Kabaddi League. Here are the excerpts:

Excerpts from Yogesh Dahiya's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. How has been your kabaddi journey so far?

Yogesh Dahiya: Young kids in our village would play kabaddi. My brother Rohit would take me to the ground to play. He only started my kabaddi journey. Slowly, I played well and then joined academies.

Then, I won a silver medal at the Nationals, followed by a gold medal at the Junior Federations Cup and a gold medal at the Junior World Cup. After that, I joined PKL 10 as an NYP signing. Now, I am trying to perform well.

Q. Were you excited or nervous before your first match in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Yogesh Dahiya: Yes, there was some pressure because of the big crowd. When you see the big crowds, you feel a little pressure. It only happened in the first couple of games, but after that, we have given better performance.

Q. Tell us about the challenges you faced in your kabaddi journey.

Yogesh Dahiya: When we do not achieve success initially, the family members do not support much. Once you start performing well, the family members also motivate you and support you. Initially, this is a big challenge for the new players as the family members do not support you.

Q. Did your family tell you to leave kabaddi and focus on studies or anything like that?

Yogesh Dahiya: In the beginning, the family members do not support much. When I started playing kabaddi and did well, my family members' interest increased slightly. Then, as I got success, the support from my family increased.

Q. How did your family react to your matches being shown live on TV now?

Yogesh Dahiya: The family is obviously happy to see their kid doing so well. They also motivate me when I do not perform well and back me when I do not perform well.

Q. Joginder Narwal was a corner defender himself. Share your experience of working with him and head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar at Dabang Delhi KC.

Yogesh Dahiya: Joginder sir motivates me a lot. I get a lot of power after his motivational speeches. His presence has benefited us a lot.

Rambir sir has the most experience in coaching. He has a lot of patience. Even when we commit mistakes, he tells us to deal with things patiently.

Q. Which PKL star did you idolize growing up?

Yogesh Dahiya: Ravinder Pahal has been my idol. I loved the way he executed the double thigh hold on raiders. He did it perfectly. It is my favorite skill as well.

Q. How does it feel knowing that you are playing in Ravinder Pahal's position for Dabang Delhi KC now?

Yogesh Dahiya: I am feeling really good. To think that I have reached that level and trying to perform like him really motivates me a lot.

Q. The match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba was like a roller-coaster ride. Tell us something about that game.

Yogesh: The defense could not perform well initially. The raiders were doing well. Then, coach sir told us that we could still win it. Then, the defense also performed well. In the end, we won the match.

Q. The Delhi leg of PKL 10 is coming soon. How excited are you to play in front of home fans?

Yogesh: I am really excited to play in front of the home fans because a majority of the fans will support Delhi. We will try to win all the matches of the home leg.

Poll : Will Yogesh Dahiya finish with more than 50 tackle points in PKL 10? Yes No 0 votes