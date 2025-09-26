"When Ashu plays like this every match is easy" - Fazel Atrachali lauds Ashu Malik after Dabang Delhi's huge win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali lauded Ashu Malik after Dabang Delhi's massive win against U Mumba on Thursday, September 25. Dabang Delhi registered a 47-26 victory. They also moved to the top of the standings.
Skipper Ashu Malik delivered his career-best performance in the league. The star raider bagged 23 raid points. His tremendous effort propelled them to a huge win. They bounced back after having lost previously.
His teammate Fazel expressed that it was easy when Ashu played in this fashion.
"When Ashu plays like this every match is easy. I am happy that he made a comeback from his injury," he said during the post-match press conference.
Talking about the game, the Dabang Delhi skipper reflected that they did not want to repeat mistakes. He also spoke about his injury.
"We did well in the last game but lost after half-time. We made many mistakes. We went back and watched our game and there were many mistakes. So we had planned that we will maintain the lead after half-time and the team did exactly that. It has been 12-13 days since the injury now. It is okay now," Ashu stated.
Ashu Malik crossed 100 raid points this season. He has 107 raid points from eight outings, averaging 13.25. Ashu also has six Super 10s so far.
Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal reflects on the win over U Mumba
In the press conference, Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal expressed his thoughts. He stated that they had planned to put up a better performance.
"The last game we lost in the final second and it was a major mistake. The mistake was from my side and the players as well. So we had a plan in place and told all of them that we have to win this game and we have to play well till the end and that is what we did," he said.
They will take on Haryana Steelers in their next fixture on Monday, September 29. Delhi will look to build on the win against U Mumba. They will want to consolidate their top spot in the standings.