"When I come here and I don't get money, 100% I'm not coming after 2-3 years" - Fazel Atrachali highlights importance of PKL salaries

Fazel Atrachali is one of the most popular players in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He has earned a lot of fame thanks to the tournament, but another important change which PKL brought about in his life was the increase in his earnings.

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a major role in improving the lifestyle of the kabaddi players. Franchises splurge lakhs of rupees every year to sign top kabaddi talents at the auction.

Speaking of Fazel Atrachali, he earned ₹38 lakh in Season 4 with the Patna Pirates. His earnings have improved significantly as Puneri Paltan signed him for ₹1.38 crore at this year's auction.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Atrachali detailed the significance of his Pro Kabaddi earnings saying:

"When I come here and I don't get money, 100% I'm not coming after 2-3 years. Because, how I live? That is very important."

I have a better home and a better car now: Fazel Atrachali discusses the changes in his life after Pro Kabaddi

Before the Pro Kabaddi League was introduced, most of the players worked other jobs as well to meet the ends. The same is not the case now as the PKL franchises shower enormous amounts of money on the players.

When asked about the changes in his life since he got involved in the PKL, Fazel Atrachali answered:

"I have (earned) a good prize money. So I have a better home and a better car now. This has helped my family. And when you have money, you don't have tension about your family. When you have money, you have more options in life."

Atrachali has justified his massive price tag of ₹1.38 crore by leading Puneri Paltan to their first Pro Kabaddi League final in PKL 2022. It will be interesting to see if he can end the championship drought of the Pune-based franchise.

Poll : Will Puneri Paltan win PKL 2022? Yes No 0 votes