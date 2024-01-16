“When Naveen Kumar returns, the team will become much stronger” - Dabang Delhi KC stand-in captain Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi KC suffered a major setback in PKL 10 as their captain, Naveen Kumar, recently got injured. In his absence, young raider Ashu Malik has not only taken up the responsibility of raiding but has also made an impact as a captain.

His first match as a full-time captain came against the in-form Puneri Paltan. Although Delhi lost the game by seven points, it was clearly visible that something magical was going to happen for Ashu Malik and his side.

Naveen Kumar last played for Delhi in their 32-32 tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, where he was substituted due to an injury in the 14th minute. Since then, it has been an Ashu Malik show for the Delhi-based franchise. With Naveen Kumar now ruled out of the entire PKL 10 season, the onus has been on Ashu to lead his side to glory and he has done it very well so far.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he reflected on how he has taken up the job of captaincy and suggested the way forward for Dabang Delhi KC.

"I captained for the first time against Puneri Paltan, and I made quite a few mistakes in that match, which resulted in our loss. However, against UP Yoddhas, I learned from my mistakes and performed well. I received good support from Manjeet and Meetu Sharma. I never felt the pressure of getting out, and we played openly without any pressure," he said.

Dabang Delhi’s first win under Ashu Malik came against the UP Yoddhas, where they emerged victorious with a scoreline of 35-25. Ashu secured 11 points in that game, sending a strong message to all the teams in the league.

Recalling the match, Ashu further added:

"We tackled Pardeep Narwal at the right time in the match against UP Yoddhas, and during this, Nitesh Kumar was shown a yellow card. From there, the momentum completely shifted in our favor. We ensured victory by consistently earning points. Towards the end, I went for the 'Do or Die' raid. I went a bit inside, and all three defenders struggled, leading to them being declared all-out."

Ashu Malik made it clear that he didn't let the absence of Naveen Kumar affect the team negatively. According to the star raider of Delhi, winning without Naveen has boosted the team's confidence significantly. He emphasized that he plays not for himself but for the team, and he is ready for the challenges.

Dabang Delhi KC are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with Ashu Malik securing Super 10s in the last five matches. He has also rotated the raiders very well and got the best out of Meetu and Manjeet.

"Without Naveen Kumar, we have played so well, and it has given the entire team a lot of confidence. When Naveen Bhai returns, the team will become much stronger. My goal as a captain is to stay on the mat for as long as possible and involve other players. I don't play for myself. I want to win the trophy playing for the team. We need to win all the upcoming matches, and if the team wins, we will do well too," he said.

Ashu Malik on his performance so far in PKL 10

Ashu Malik has been performing well for Dabang Delhi in PKL 10 and has played 12 matches so far, earning 117 points. He has also secured six Super 10s in the league.

Reflecting on his performance, Ashu Malik expressed:

"My performance in PKL 10 has been quite good so far. The practice we did in the camp is paying off in the league, and undoubtedly, my performance this season has been better. This season, I have been given the captaincy for the first time, and my effort is to lead the team along with raiding. In the last match, I performed well in raiding, leading the team to a splendid victory."