Which player has the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

Iranian international Kabaddi star Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. The 31-year-old defender has accounted for 427 tackle points in 147 PKL matches.

The Gujarat Giants skipper has made 402 successful tackles, including 25 super tackles, to become the first player in the league's history to breach the 400-point mark last season in the defence itself. A normal tackle fetches one point while a super tackle rewards two points.

Fazel Atrachali surpassed former Indian all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar's tally of 391 tackle points last season. Chhillar, the former title-winning captain of Dabang Delhi KC, retired after season eight (2021-22) and served as the assistant coach of Telugu Titans last season.

Chhillar's absence from the PKL leaves the Iranian defender with a massive lead at the top. U Mumba defender Girish Maruti Ernak and former UP Yoddhas all-rounder Sandeep Narwal are leveled at 360 tackle points in the third spot.

With Sandeep going unsold in the PKL 2023 auction this year, Girish remains the only challenger to Fazel, though he will have to make giant strides to topple him at the top this year.

Fazel Atrachali, who is one of the most ferocious defenders in the world, bagged the best defender of the year in season 4 when he won the title with Patna Pirates.

What is the role of a defender and how do tackle points rules work in Pro Kabaddi?

There are seven defenders in a team to face a single raider from the opposition side. When one or more defender catches the opponent and denies him the opportunity to return to his court, then it is considered a successful tackle. The defender or the player who attempted to catch the raider first will be awarded the tackle point (one point)

When there are three or fewer players on the defense side and still they manage to hold the raider in their court, then it will be deemed as a super tackle (two points). The first person to touch the raider takes the super tackle points here as well.