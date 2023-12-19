Which raider had the most raid points in PKL 2022?

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raider Arjun Deshwal had the most number of raid points in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He made heads turn with his outstanding display of skills, reflexes, and strong mind game in the last season.

Deshwal picked up as many as 296 raid points- 17 points more than the second-placed raider in the list. His impressive performance on the mat helped his team Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch their second PKL title, thereby becoming the second most successful outfit in the Pro Kabaddi League after Patna Pirates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were brilliant in all facets of the game on the night of the final. Arjun Deshpal and V Ajith both accumulated 6 points each, while skipper Sunil Kumar led the way in the defense with 6 points to his name as well. As a result of those efforts, Jaipur beat Puneri Paltans 33-29 in the summit clash.

Arjun Deshwal is currently playing his third consecutive season for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and would be keen to inspire the team to lift their second consecutive PKL trophy and third overall.

Arjun Deshwal made his PKL debut for U Mumba

India's star Kabaddi player, Arjun Deshwal hails from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Arjun Deshwal started his Pro Kabaddi League career with U Mumba in the 2018 edition of the tournament. However, he could only feature in 3 games, securing 4 points.

In the following season, he got more opportunities to prove his mettle. In 19 matches, Deshwal accumulated 106 points with a raid strike rate of 54 percent.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Jaipur Pink Panthers roped him in and that decision proved to be a game-changing one for them. In that very season, Arjun showed his attacking prowess on the mat as he garnered as many as 268 raid points with a raid strike rate of 63 percent.

He upped his game in his second consecutive outing for the team. Accumulating as many as 296 points, Deshwal led the team to their second PKL title.

Deshwal was part of the India's victorious team in the 2023 Asian Games.