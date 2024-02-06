Which team had the longest unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

Led by Sunil Kumar, the Jaipur Pink Panthers had the longest unbeaten streak in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. They remained undefeated in 13 matches – the most by any team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Out of those 13 matches, they won 11 games, while 2 matches were tied. Jaipur Pink Panthers are also the only team this season to have won each of their first four matches in their home leg.

The Panthers made the record for the longest unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi League after beating Tamil Thalaivas 42-27. With that win, they also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

They managed to reach the playoffs with three legs still to be played, which speaks volumes about their dominance this season. Currently, Jaipur Pink Panthers are sitting at the top of the points table with 12 wins in 18 matches.

Previously, U Mumba held the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the Pro Kabaddi League. They won 11 consecutive matches in the 2016 Pro Kabaddi League. Jaipur Pink Panthers achieved the feat after they drew the match against Bengaluru Bulls 28-28. With that, they remained unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches.

Patna Pirates broke Pink Panthers’ 13-match winning streak with a 36-33 win in Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ unbeaten streak ended after Patna Pirates beat them 36-33 in match number 106 of PKL 2023-24 on Monday. Sudhakar M starred for Patna Pirates as his solid performance helped Patna to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers began pretty well and were on course to inflict an all-out on Patna Pirates. However, Sudhakar prevented that. At the end of the first half, the score read 18-14.

The Pirates made a solid comeback in the second half as they inflicted an all-out on the Panthers. Soon the scores leveled but Arjun Deshwal kept the team in the hunt by securing points regularly. They kept firing blows at each other until Patna captain Sachin Kumar helped his team inflict another all-out and gave them the lead. In the end, Patna Pirates won by just a 3-point margin.