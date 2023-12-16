Who is Amirmohammad Zafardanesh? All you need to know about the U Mumba's star performer in PKL 2023

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the Iranian Kabaddi prodigy, has been gaining attention in the ongoing 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. He has been in the limelight in the kabaddi arena specifically after his match-winning performance against Patna Pirates.

During the PKL 10 auction, Amirmohammad became the centre of attention and eventually became the most expensive player of Day 2. With a whopping bid of ₹68 lacs, U Mumba acquired his services and the all-rounder has successfully lived upto the billing so far.

The Iranian player began his PKL journey on a high note and immediately left an indelible mark with 12 points against UP Yoddhas.

However, his best performance came against Patna Pirates that took place at Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. He played a crucial role in U Mumba's 42-40 victory over the Pirates, securing 13 raid points.

Having featured in four games so far, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has bagged 38 points. Impressively, his raid strike rate stands at 56 percent, while he boasts a decent tackle strike rate of 25 percent. It includes a total of 64 raids and an astounding success rate of 47 percent.

It is pertinent to mention that Patna Pirates acquired him in the ninth season of the PKL. However, he did not get to play a single game back then.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh's achievement on a national scale

Before Zafardanesh began his PKL journey, he represented Iran's national Kabaddi team at the international level. He was also part of the team that earned a silver medal in the prestigious Asian Games 2023.

Moreover, the Kabaddi all-rounder clutched another well-deserving silver medal in the World Youth Championship 2023.

All these achievements solidify Amirmohammad Zafardanesh's place as an emerging and rising Kabaddi sensation making tides not only on the national scale but also poised for tournaments across the world.