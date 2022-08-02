Who is Charu Sharma? All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi 2022 auctioneer

Pro Kabaddi 2022 organizers have named Charu Sharma as the auctioneer for this weekend's auction. The PKL 9 auction will take place on August 5 and 6 in Mumbai, with more than 500 names expected to go under the hammer.

Twelve franchises will bid for the players, and in an auction as big as the upcoming one, the role of an auctioneer is very important. Sharma seems the perfect choice for this job because he also conducted a major part of the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

Declaring Sharma as the auctioneer for PKL 9 Auction, Pro Kabaddi League organizers posted the following video on Twitter. In the brief video posted by Pro Kabaddi on social media, Sharma said:

"Hello everybody. I am Charu Sharma. And I have been very fortunate to do many things in the world of sport but nothing has given me more joy, more excitement than setting up the Pro Kabaddi League. And I am delighted to now return for Season 9 as the auctioneer."

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Presenting the auctioneer for 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 🥁🥁🥁Presenting the auctioneer for #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 🥁🥁🥁Presenting the auctioneer for #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 👉 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 🎤 https://t.co/1I9sAkTpk9

Charu Sharma played an integral role in the success of Pro Kabaddi League

For those unaware, Sharma was one of the co-founders of Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League. Later, Star India acquired a 74% stake in Mashal Sports, and they control the tournament now.

Kabaddi360 @Kabaddi_360

.

#charusharma

#pklauction

#pklseason9

#kabaddi360 Like he made IPL auction interesting hope he will make PKL auction more interesting now Like he made IPL auction interesting hope he will make PKL auction more interesting now.#charusharma#pklauction #pklseason9 #kabaddi360 https://t.co/IogYRkdA1y

Sharma has hosted several awards shows, quizzes and corporate events. He is a broadcaster and commentator by profession. In 2008, he was named the CEO of the IPL franchise named Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Unfortunately, RCB could not perform well in the inaugural season, leading to Sharma's early exit from the franchise's setup. Given Sharma's fantastic work at the 2022 IPL auction, fans will be excited to see him playing the role of an auctioneer for the PKL auction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far