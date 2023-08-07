"Whoever buys me, whether it be for 20 lakhs or 2.26 Crores - I will play with the same passion" - Pawan Sehrawat on being part of PKL Auction 2023

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, ace raider Pawan Sehrawat has revealed that he will be a part of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Pawan was a part of the Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 9, after they acquired his services for an all-time record-breaking bid of INR 2.26 Crores.

Due to an unfortunate injury in the first few minutes of Tamil Thalaivas' first match, the Hi-Flyer was ruled out for the entirety of the season. Following a rehab at JSW, Pawan Sehrawat made a booming comeback to lead the Indian national kabaddi team to the trophy at the Asian Kabaddi Championship in June.

"I'll be there in the auction," Pawan revealed. "We'll get to know about the other players and teams soon but I am telling my own case that I'll be there in the auction."

"I don't come into the auction to break some records," Pawan said. "Whoever buys me, whether it be for 20 lakhs or 2.26 Crores - I will play with the same passion for the team. I will try my best for the team qualifies for the playoffs - that is my sole motive." I do not have the motive to break any record to earn any certain sum. Whichever team I play for, I want to make the team win - that's my sole aim."

The Indian skipper's name in the auction is guaranteed to spark a bidding war, especially amongst teams who will be looking for a lead raider and a captain. The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will be hosted in Mumbai on the 8th and 9th of September and Pawan Sehrawat's revelation will have fans excited for another potentially record-breaking bid.

"I cannot comment on something I have not seen" - Pawan Sehrawat reacts to Anup Kumar's comments on Pardeep Narwal's inclusion in Asian Games 2023 squad

Recently, Indian kabaddi legend Anup Kumar had come out and said that veteran raider Pardeep Narwal should not be a part of the Indian squad for Asian Games 2023.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Pawan reasoned how he could not comment on the matter as he was unaware of Anup's comments and had not caught up on the complete interview of Anup Kumar.

"I have not seen the interview. I am not aware of that. I do not know whether or not he has said this. I cannot comment on something I have not seen. Without seeing something, I cannot comment on something."

Pawan Sehrawat is all but a certainty to lead the Indian team at the Asian Games 2023, the squad for which will be announced shortly. He will have his eyes set on yet another big milestone.