Why is Ajay Thakur not playing 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022?

Star raider Ajay Thakur has resigned from the captaincy of the Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi team and has refused to take part in the upcoming 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022. The event is scheduled to take place from July 21-24 at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

According to Amar Ujala, Thakur wanted the Kabaddi Association of Himachal Pradesh to conduct selection trials and decide the 12-man squad for the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022.

However, the federation denied his request, which led to him stepping down from the position of the state team skipper. Thakur has also not traveled with the team for the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022.

A reserve player has replaced him in the Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi team for the upcoming Nationals.

Himachal Pradesh in Group E of 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022

Himachal Pradesh have been placed in Group E alongside Kerala, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand. They will play their first game on July 21 against Jammu Kashmir after the opening ceremony.

The team will play its second and third matches against Jharkhand and Kerala, respectively, on July 22nd. The second game is expected to commence around 8 am IST, while the third game is scheduled for 2 pm IST.

Himachal Pradesh squad for 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022

Himachal Pradesh: Vishal Bhardwaj, Surender Singh, Abhinandan Thakur, Shivansh Thakur, Kunal Mehta, Khawinder, Mayank, Vishal Chandel, Hemraj, Umesh, Nitesh Thakur.

Ajay Thakur was the 12th player in the squad.

