Why was the India vs Iran kabaddi final match at Asian Games 2023 suspended?

The India vs Iran men's kabaddi final match of the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday has been suspended. There was a major disagreement between the players and the officials during the closing moments of the game, which led to it being suspended.

India and Iran scored 28 points each before Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat went in to raid in the 39th minute. Sehrawat was self-out as he did not touch any defenders and entered the lobby. Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami also stepped out of the line without any contact, meaning he was out as well.

After Pawan Sehrawat stepped into the lobby, two other Iranian defenders also followed him without touching him. As per the Asian Games 2023 rules, those two defenders should also have been out.

However, there was some confusion in the middle because as per the new rules of the Pro Kabaddi League, the raid is considered to have ended once the raider is self-out. It does not matter how many defenders follow him into the lobby without any touch; all of them are considered safe. This rule is not applicable at the Asian Games 2023.

Referees changed their decision multiple times in Asian Games 2023 final

The referees initially awarded one point each to India and Iran before changing the decision to three points to India and one point to Iran. After Iran's appeal, the decision was reversed to one point each, and when India appealed again, the decision was three points to India.

Whichever decision the referee announced, the opposite team was not happy. Hence, the match had to be suspended.

One minute and five seconds still remain in the Asian Games final. If the match resumes, it will be interesting to see if the scoreline is 29-29 or 31-29 in the favor of the Indian kabaddi team.