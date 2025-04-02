Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after April 1

Sonipat Spartans have finished atop the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Super 6 points table with a total of 49 points. They earned 16 points from three matches in the Super 6 round, winning all three games. The Spartans finished with a score difference of 18.

Meanwhile, Warriorz K.C. have retained the second spot with 49 points (39 points carried forward and 10 points in Super 6). They have registered one win, one loss, and a tie from three encounters. The Bengal-based club finish the Super 6 stage with a score difference of 15.

Yuva Mumba finished third in the standings with 37 points (23 points carried forward and 14 points in Super 6). They have registered two wins and a tie from three matches. The Mumbai-based franchise have a score difference of 14.

Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Mumba and Warriorz K.C. are the three teams to have qualified for the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 playoffs.

Chandigarh Chargers and Palani Tuskers finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the end of the Super 6 stage. The two teams have a total of 29 points each, including 23 points from the league stage and six points apiece from the Super 6 round. The Chargers and Tuskers won a match and lost a couple of matches each from three encounters.

Both Chandigarh and Palani end their Super 6 campaign with a score difference of -13. Meanwhile, Junior Steelers finished at the bottom with three losses from as many games. They have 22 points (20 from the league and 2 from Super 6) and a score difference of -33.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Schedule for Wednesday (April 2)

Here is the schedule for the Eliminator matches:

Eliminator 1 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pm

Eliminator 2 - Sonipat Spartans vs Warriorz K.C., 5:30 pm

